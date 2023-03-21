BERLIN/BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission has proposed allowing the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines after 2035 if they only run only on climate-neutral e-fuels, a document showed on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Mercedes-Benz site searched over suspected corruption – newspaper - March 21, 2023
- Business costs soar as Russia sanctions bite – survey - March 21, 2023
- Instant view: Canada annual inflation rate slows to 5.2% in February - March 21, 2023