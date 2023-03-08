BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission is likely to propose on Wednesday that EU governments set their own deficit-cutting goals when they prepare draft budgets for 2024, pushing ahead with its idea of country-specific debt reduction paths, an EU official said.
