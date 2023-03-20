BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union foreign ministers will slap a sixth package of sanctions on Iran in response to human rights violations, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Brussels on Monday.
