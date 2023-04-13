By Foo Yun Chee BRUSSELS (Reuters) – A proposed data transfer pact with the United States to replace two previous agreements struck down by Europe’s top court does not contain sufficient safeguards to protect Europeans’ data, a key committee of EU lawmakers said on Thursday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Soars To New Highs - April 13, 2023
- EU lawmakers’ committee says latest US data transfer pact not good enough - April 13, 2023
- European privacy watchdog creates ChatGPT task force - April 13, 2023