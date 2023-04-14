BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Eva Kaili, the former European Parliament vice president accused of accepting bribes in one of the biggest scandals to hit European Union institutions, was released from custody to house arrest on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Exclusive-Fed can ‘hit the mark and hold’ with one more rate hike, Bostic says - April 14, 2023
- EU parliament graft suspect Kaili released to house arrest - April 14, 2023
- Investors put $538 billion into cash funds over eight weeks – BofA - April 14, 2023