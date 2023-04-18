By Kate Abnett STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) – The European Parliament holds its final vote on Tuesday on whether to approve sweeping reforms to make EU climate change policies more ambitious, including an upgrade of the bloc’s carbon market.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- EU Parliament to cast final vote on Europe’s biggest climate policy - April 18, 2023
- Northvolt and Scania unveil battery for heavy trucks - April 18, 2023
- DAX Set for a Bullish Open on Hot China GDP Numbers - April 18, 2023