By Philip Blenkinsop STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – The European Union is trying to convince the United States to ease requirements that electric vehicles must be ‘Made in the USA’ to qualify for tax credits, even as the two sides near a deal on raw materials, a senior
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- EU pushes against ‘Made in USA’ rule for EV support - March 9, 2023
- Wall Street regulator to unveil new cybersecurity, customer data rules - March 9, 2023
- Shooting in Tel Aviv, three people wounded -medical officials - March 9, 2023