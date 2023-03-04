BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union said on Saturday it is releasing over 47 million euros ($49.97 million) for humanitarian aid for Congo’s North Kivu and plans to send a flight with medical supplies and food to the conflict-stricken eastern province.
