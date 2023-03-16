BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission on Thursday will present the centrepieces of its strategy to ensure its industry can compete with the United States and China in making clean tech products and accessing raw materials required for the green transition.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. military conducts first maritime drills with West African forces - March 16, 2023
- Didi to expand services in China after regulators end probe - March 16, 2023
- EU to unveil plans for leadership in green industrial revolution - March 16, 2023