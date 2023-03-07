By Foo Yun Chee BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday raided several companies and an association in the fragrance sector in some European Union countries on concerns of possible collusion in the supply of fragrances and fragrance ingredients in breach of the bloc’s rules against cartels.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Under pressure, Starbucks CEO agrees to testify before US Senate panel - March 7, 2023
- Wall Street slides, Treasury yield inversion widens after Powell remarks - March 7, 2023
- Wall Street sinks as Powell flags sharper rate hikes - March 7, 2023