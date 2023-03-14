BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators have extended their decision on U.S. chipmaker Broadcom’s proposed $61 billion takeover of cloud computing company VMware by two weeks to June 21, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
