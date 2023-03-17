The EUR/USD strengthened after the ECB announced a half-percentage point rate hike as promised to curb inflation, with markets pricing more than an 80% likelihood that the Fed will raise rates by a quarter point on March 22.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- OECD hikes growth outlook, but warns recovery fragile - March 17, 2023
- German minister to visit Taiwan next week in test of China ties - March 17, 2023
- China Jan-Feb fiscal revenue shrinks despite pick-up in economy - March 17, 2023