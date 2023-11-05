ECB and Fed Chair Powell to Influence on EUR to USD Trends along with German economic indicators and US labor market and consumer sentiment figures.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- The Week Ahead: Fed Chair Powell, the RBA, and Stats from China, Germany and the UK in Focus - November 4, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: A Comprehensive Analysis of Euro to Dollar Trends - November 4, 2023
- Bitcoin Miners Sell-Off $70M BTC in 3 Days —Here’s the Price Forecast for Next Week - November 4, 2023