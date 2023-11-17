The euro has rallied rather significantly during the course of the trading week, mainly on Tuesday as CPI numbers came out lower than anticipated on Tuesday in America.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast – British Pound Continues to Hang Around 200-Day EMA - November 17, 2023
- Nasdaq Index, Dow Jones, S&P 500 News: Lower Amid Mixed Earnings, Economic Data, Fed Speculations - November 17, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast – Euro Screams Higher for the Week - November 17, 2023