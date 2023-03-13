By Stefano Rebaudo (Reuters) – Government bond yields on both sides of the Atlantic fell on Monday as investors rushed into safe-haven assets while assessing the possible fallout from Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) collapse amid bets on less aggressive tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- China’s Xi to speak with Ukraine’s Zelenskiy -WSJ - March 13, 2023
- Moroccan palace asks Islamist party to stop criticizing ties with Israel - March 13, 2023
- Spain’s race to space about to blast off with reusable rocket launch - March 13, 2023