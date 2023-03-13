By Stefano Rebaudo (Reuters) – Government bond yields on both sides of the Atlantic fell on Monday as investors rushed into safe-haven assets while assessing the possible fallout from Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) collapse amid bets on less aggressive tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
