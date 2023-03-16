By Rae Wee SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Safe haven currencies like the U.S. dollar and the yen were in bid on Thursday on renewed fears of a global banking crisis, after contagion from the implosion of U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank had spread across the Atlantic to Swiss
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- American Airlines loses fight over Delta airport slots - March 16, 2023
- Russian politician fined for “noodle ears” stunt during Putin speech - March 16, 2023
- After SVB collapse, rating agencies back banks to cope with rate pressures - March 16, 2023