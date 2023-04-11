NEW YORK (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation is at risk of getting entrenched above 2% so the European Central Bank will keep fighting excessive price growth, even as its policy response is shifting gears, French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.
