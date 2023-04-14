WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The European Central Bank needs to keep raising interest rates even if most of its past hikes have yet to feed through to the economy, as rapid price growth was at risk of getting entrenched, German central bank chief Joachim Nagel said on
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Euro zone inflation could get stuck above target: ECB’s Nagel - April 14, 2023
- Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil – Natural Gas Rebounds From Yearly Lows - April 14, 2023
- Wall St slides as rate hike expectations firm, banks surge - April 14, 2023