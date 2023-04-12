(Reuters) – The European Central Bank needs to keep raising interest rates and the inflation outlook alone would warrant another 50 basis point increase in May, Austrian Central Bank chief Robert Holzmann told a German newspaper.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Want To Know Where Gold Prices Are Heading Next? Then Keep An Eye On Sugar - April 12, 2023
- SP500 And Gold Pull Back From Session Highs As Traders Digest Inflation Data - April 12, 2023
- Activity resumes in Ethiopian region after deadly protests - April 12, 2023