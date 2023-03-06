BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Euro zone retail sales rebounded much less than expected month-on-month in January and were still lower than 12 months earlier, underlining the weakness of consumer demand in euro zone and the broader economic slowdown, data showed on Monday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Euro zone retail sales weaker than expected in January - March 6, 2023
- Congolese Tutsis describe violent campaign to stop them voting - March 6, 2023
- U.S. pressures airlines to commit to ending family seating fees - March 6, 2023