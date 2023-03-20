FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European supervisors tried to stop a rout in the market for convertible bank bonds on Monday, saying owners of this type of debt would only suffer losses after shareholders have been wiped out – unlike what happened at Credit Suisse.
