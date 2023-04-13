By Toby Sterling BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The body that unites Europe’s national privacy watchdogs said on Thursday it had set up a task force on ChatGPT, a potentially important first step toward a common policy on setting privacy rules on artificial intelligence.
