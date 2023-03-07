STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday a Georgian draft law on “transparency of foreign influence” was a “very bad development” for the country and could seriously affect its ties with the EU.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Australia’s central bank says it is closer to pausing on rate hikes - March 7, 2023
- Marketmind: Jay walks the walk, markets get Powell-slammed - March 7, 2023
- EU’s Borrell condemns Georgia foreign influence law - March 7, 2023