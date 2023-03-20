By Marc Jones LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union’s lending arm, the European Investment Bank, is to provide 500 million euros ($540 mln) for Turkey’s post-earthquake rebuilding efforts, suspending an almost-total ban on financing for Turkey.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- EU’s EIB to override Turkey lending ban with earthquake aid - March 20, 2023
- Former Turkish economy tsar Simsek not interested in active politics, AK Party says - March 20, 2023
- Factbox-Goldman Sachs lowers oil price forecasts for 2023, 2024 - March 20, 2023