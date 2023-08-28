On its first day of trading since March 21st, 2022, shares of China’s Evergrande Group, the most indebted property developer in the world, fell as much as 87%.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Evergrande Property Group Shares Plummet as Chinese Property Sector Continues to Falter - August 28, 2023
- Big Week Ahead For Commodities With U.S GDP, Inflation And Non-Farm Payrolls Data In Focus – What’s Next? - August 28, 2023
- Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – WTI Oil Pulls Back From Session Highs - August 28, 2023