By Charlotte Bruneau BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Saddam Hussein’s trial in 2005, two years after he was ousted by a U.S.-led invasion, was a chance for Ali Hassan al-Haidari to avenge the execution of his brothers and others from his village who were killed by the Iraqi
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- ‘Every victim of Saddam Hussein was waiting for this moment’ - March 13, 2023
- Two decades after Saddam’s fall, Iraqis still haunted by disappearances - March 13, 2023
- SAP agrees to sell Qualtrics stake for $7.7 billion - March 13, 2023