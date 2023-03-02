By Leika Kihara TOKYO (Reuters) – Former Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Masaaki Shirakawa called on policymakers to reconsider central banks’ monetary framework based on inflation targets, given their limits that became apparent from the recent spike in prices seen in many countries.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Ex-BOJ gov Shirakawa urges re-examination of monetary framework, inflation targets - March 1, 2023
- Thai jobless rate falls to 1.15% in Q4 - March 1, 2023
- Musk: ‘AI stresses me out’ - March 1, 2023