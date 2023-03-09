By Luc Cohen NEW YORK (Reuters) – Former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday, after he was convicted of helping loot billions of dollars from Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund.
