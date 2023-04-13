By Joe Bavier and Jorgelina do Rosario WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Angola’s next sovereign debt issuance will be an ESG bond of up to $1 billion, its finance minister told Reuters on Thursday, but she added that the southern African oil producer’s government would not tap the market this year.
