By Francesco Guarascio HANOI (Reuters) – China is not participating in a United Nations project to survey Asian wet markets and other facilities at high risk of spreading infectious diseases from wild animals to humans, despite long-running talks with Beijing, a UN official told Reuters.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Apple in talks with suppliers to make MacBooks in Thailand – Nikkei - April 13, 2023
- Exclusive-China out of UN’s wildlife survey for pandemic controls – source - April 13, 2023
- Dollar slides as US inflation slows, tech drags on Hong Kong - April 13, 2023