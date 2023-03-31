By Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s top lithium producers agreed this week to set a floor price of 250,000 yuan ($36,380) per tonne of lithium carbonate, six people familiar with the matter said, in an effort to slow a plunge in the price of the battery raw
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Pakistani parliament approves new law to curtail chief justice’s powers - March 31, 2023
- Exclusive-Chinese lithium producers set price floor as demand evaporates -sources - March 31, 2023
- GE settles wind turbine patent disputes with Siemens Gamesa - March 31, 2023