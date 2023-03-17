By Stefania Spezzati and Oliver Hirt LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) – Credit Suisse AG will be holding meetings over the weekend to assess scenarios for the bank as it struggles to regain confidence from the market, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold, Silver, Platinum – Gold Markets Test Multi-Month Highs - March 17, 2023
- S&P 500 Weekly Price Forecast – S&P 500 Has Volatile Week - March 17, 2023
- Ukraine hails ‘historic’ ICC warrant for Russia’s Putin - March 17, 2023