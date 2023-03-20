SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Credit Suisse Group AG has asked its staff to inform clients that plans for its investment banking business will be communicated in due course as details of its acquisition by UBS Group was still being worked out, according to an internal memo.
