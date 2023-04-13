By Benjamin Mallet PARIS (Reuters) – French utility EDF has warned drawn-out strikes at its nuclear reactors and hydro-electricity plants have cost it 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) in lost output and that it is reviewing hiring plans for the year, three sources said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- British fashion designer Mary Quant dies aged 93 – PA Media - April 13, 2023
- Stocks and gold cheer cooler U.S. inflation, dollar slides - April 13, 2023
- New member Finland to take part in NATO’s nuclear planning - April 13, 2023