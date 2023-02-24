By Milana Vinn (Reuters) – Cvent Holding Corp, a U.S. software provider that facilitates in-person and virtual meetings, has rejected a $3.9 billion acquisition offer from buyout firm Blackstone Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
