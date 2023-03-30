By Foo Yun Chee BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Alphabet’s Google Cloud has accused Microsoft of anti-competitive cloud computing practices and criticised imminent deals with European cloud vendors, saying these do not solve broader concerns about its licensing terms.
