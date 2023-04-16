By Rozanna Latiff and Yantoultra Ngui KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Malaysia plans to introduce a second 5G network from next year, four sources told Reuters, in the latest policy shake-up aimed at dismantling monopolies and promoting competition by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s six-month-old administration.
