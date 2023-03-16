By Anirban Sen and David French NEW YORK (Reuters) – PacWest Corp is in talks about a liquidity boost with Investment firm Atlas SP Partners, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, in the latest example of a U.S. regional bank exploring such an
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Telenor declines to comment on CK Hutchison report - March 16, 2023
- Exclusive-Credit Suisse tells staff SNB facility does not trigger a ‘viability event - March 16, 2023
- Exclusive-PacWest Corp in talks for liquidity boost with Atlas SP-sources - March 16, 2023