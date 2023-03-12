(Reuters) – Interest from two early suitors for Silicon Valley Bank – PNC Financial Group Inc and Royal Bank of Canada – had cooled on Sunday, as U.S. regulators invited bids for the failed lender, according to sources familiar with the matter.
