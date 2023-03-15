By Mike Spector and Greg Roumeliotis (Reuters) – SVB Financial Group, the company whose former subsidiary Silicon Valley Bank was taken over by U.S. banking regulators last week, is exploring seeking bankruptcy protection as one option for selling assets that include its investment bank and venture
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- U.S. bank CDS prices surge as contagion concern widens - March 15, 2023
- Russia making small advances near Bakhmut, but at cost- top U.S. general - March 15, 2023
- Exclusive-SVB Financial explores bankruptcy as option for asset sales -sources - March 15, 2023