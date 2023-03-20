By Anirban Sen and David Carnevali (Reuters) -U.S. scientific instruments maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and South Korea’s Celltrion Inc are among those competing to acquire the biopharma solutions business of medical device maker Baxter International Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.
