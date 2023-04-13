WASHINGTON (Reuters) – World Bank President David Malpass on Thursday said progress on sovereign debt issues would be measured by actual restructuring deals being agreed for Ghana, Ethiopia and Zambia, and said there was still no agreement on his longstanding call for a standstill in debt
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- IMF to Latin America: tighten your belts - April 13, 2023
- Exclusive-To measure progress on sovereign debt, look to actual deals -World Bank’s Malpass - April 13, 2023
- NFL-Commanders owner to sell team for $6 billion – report - April 13, 2023