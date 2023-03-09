By Sarah N. Lynch and Rachael Levy WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Top animal welfare officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) were subpoenaed last year by a federal grand jury seeking to establish why they took no action against animal research breeder Envigo, despite repeatedly documenting
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Sunak and Macron to discuss migration and Ukraine as they reset ties - March 9, 2023
- Amid crisis in ruling coalition, Nepal elects third president - March 9, 2023
- U.S. job cuts over Jan-Feb hit highest since 2009 – report - March 9, 2023