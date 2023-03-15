By David Milliken LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is trying to limit the burden on bond dealers as it prepares to sell the highest volume of government debt since the COVID-19 pandemic against a backdrop of turbulent markets, the head of the UK Debt Management Office (DMO)
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Natural Gas Price Analysis: Will Bullish Momentum Prevail? - March 15, 2023
- Swiss central bank ready to pump liquidity into Credit Suisse ‘if necessary’ - March 15, 2023
- Canada to send ammunition, missiles to support Ukraine’s air defense - March 15, 2023