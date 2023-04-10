By Leika Kihara TOKYO (Reuters) – New Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda’s main challenge will be to phase out yield curve control (YCC), which has come under criticism for distorting markets by keeping long-term interest rates from rising.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Explainer-How does Japan’s yield curve control work? - April 9, 2023
- Asian shares subdued as jobs data raises odds of Fed rate hike - April 9, 2023
- BTC Bulls Need a Return to $29,000 as US Jobs Report Tests Buyer Appetite - April 9, 2023