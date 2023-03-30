By Yuka Obayashi and Katya Golubkova TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan, the world’s fifth-biggest carbon dioxide (CO2) emitter, will begin a carbon pricing scheme in stages from April to encourage companies to curb emissions and achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.
