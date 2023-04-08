By Brendan Pierson (Reuters) – U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas on Friday suspended approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, which will essentially make sales of the pill illegal in the U.S., while a legal challenge proceeds.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Explainer-Texas judge suspends approval of abortion pill. What happens next? - April 7, 2023
- XRP Bulls to Target $0.53 on Ripple-Fueled SEC v Ripple Optimism - April 7, 2023
- Blockade lifted at Colombia coal mine Cerrejon - April 7, 2023