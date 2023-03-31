By Alistair Smout LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Friday agreed to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a trade pact based around the Pacific rim, as it seeks to build ties around the world after leaving the European Union.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Gold’s Most Active Contract Switches to June Which Are Flirting With $2000 - March 30, 2023
- RBA to hike rates 25 bps on April 4 but decision on a knife edge- Reuters Poll - March 30, 2023
- Explainer-Why is Britain joining a trans-Pacific trade pact? - March 30, 2023