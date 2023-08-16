Natural gas retraces with possible downside; swing low test crucial for uptrend sustainability, as retracement support might pave the way for a rebound.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Exploring Natural Gas Trends: Retracement, Support, and Future Price Movements - August 16, 2023
- NASDAQ Index, SP500, Dow Jones Forecasts – Major Indices Rebound From Session Lows After FOMC Minutes - August 16, 2023
- Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – WTI Oil Retreats Below $80 - August 16, 2023